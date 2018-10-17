Uber driver charged with kidnapping, wire fraud

An Uber driver has been charged after allegedly kidnapping a woman, groping her after she fell asleep and then charging more than $1,000 for the ride after abandoning her on the side of a highway.
0:30 | 10/17/18

