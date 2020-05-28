UConn murder suspect arrested in Maryland

Peter Manfredonia, 23, was wanted in connection with the murder of two men in Connecticut.
A college student accused of killing two men and Connecticut has been captured the nearly six day manhunt for Peter Macedonia and in your truck stop in Hagerstown Maryland. The 23 year old was wanted in connection with a machete attack and the shooting of a former classmate man for Downey was recently seen in Pennsylvania. Police believe he took it over to Maryland. He was arrested without incident his family says he suffers from mental illness.

