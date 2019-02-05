Transcript for UNCC students hold vigil in honor of students who died in shooting

Back here now to the United States and to North Carolina now where state university in Charlotte is mourning the deaths of two students. Killed in that shooting Rampage on Tuesday one of the slain students is being called a hero. For helping to take down the gunmen are Steve us in Sami has been reporting. On campus all week keys in Charlotte with more. Devin behind me is Kennedy hall where these two students were killed. Four students were wounded. And hundreds of others were sent running for their lives other students have started a memorial of flowers and candles on the front steps of this building. To remember those two students who lost their lives here. The accused gunman does appear in court this afternoon in just a short while he's charged with murder attempted murder and a number of other charges. He's accused according to police up sitting in that classroom for about ten minutes before getting up. And then firing at students the chancellor tells us that he is a former student he was enrolled here this semester but for some reason withdrew. All of his classes authorities aren't sharing at this point. Any motive we don't know why but they do tell us that it is no accident. That he chose this particular building some of the students we talked with said they kind of recognized him others said that. He did look familiar. So you know one we talked with really knew who he was one student said that he has only a lot alive today. Because he was sitting on the opposite side of the classroom and told he was thankful to be talking talking with me. Graduation is going to proceed asked scheduled in one. Interesting note one of those four students who was wounded who had to be hospitalized and needed surgery. She is expected to walk during graduation and will get a degree. Finals here have been moved to Sunday. DeVon. All right thanks deceive us and summing it just a horribly sad story down there at the University of North Carolina.

