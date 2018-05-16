-
Now Playing: North Carolina teachers set to walk out of class
-
Now Playing: Undercover FBI operation busts 10 airline employees in alleged drug smuggling ring
-
Now Playing: Amazon customer says she was charged over $7K to ship toilet paper
-
Now Playing: Police release surveillance video from deadly ambush
-
Now Playing: Mom stabbed 11-year-old daughter, abducted younger sister: Police
-
Now Playing: Boy gets police escort to school after officer dad's death
-
Now Playing: Seattle approves taxing big businesses to benefit homeless
-
Now Playing: Authorities review new video showing teen punched by police officer
-
Now Playing: Woman fights off intruders who were armed with AK-47
-
Now Playing: Teacher shot on Mother's Day, months after leaked police report involving teenager
-
Now Playing: Family of girl missing since 1970s helped dig in search for remains
-
Now Playing: Severe thunderstorms darken Manhattan skyline in minutes
-
Now Playing: Teen who died on ATV first shot with stun gun
-
Now Playing: Female candidates hope to change Pennsylvania's all-male delegation in DC
-
Now Playing: North Carolina man returns home after facing deportation to Honduras
-
Now Playing: Homeowner's landscaping job yields backyard cash, gold discovery
-
Now Playing: Parents of 2 girls killed in Parkland shooting running for school board seats
-
Now Playing: Pharmacy owner fights back against attempted armed robbery
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: More Gaza protests erupt after Jerusalem embassy opening
-
Now Playing: Death of man in police custody ruled homicide