Transcript for Undocumented man killed by police had no constitutional rights, city claims

You've taken there. Arguments at face value. They can lock you up and throw in the key. Because you have no protections no right to drop they can kill you they can use excessive force. Clear Murray wells says that's what's essentially written in these court filings wells represented for family is now Lopez. South haven police shot and killed Lopez and July 2017. When officers went to the wrong house through court filings this idiot south haven has essentially said the family doesn't have a claim because Lopez. Did have constitutional protections because he was an un documented resident. They're so much hate. In so much wrongness in the pleading. That I don't understand. What the point it is in this statement south haven mayor dared muscle white seven parred the city of south haven. Will defend this matter in the court of law and not in the media via press conferences with ridiculously. Misleading sound bites. A federal judge will consider actual prior federal case law presented by the city attorney's office in this case. Through an interpreter Lopez's wife says she wants justice. It's 8 PM when. Expects Kastenbaum. From a pay phone as a person as a human don't you confident and you know Nancy yes that's what I always learning.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.