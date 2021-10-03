Transcript for Unilever stops using 'normal' on beauty products

Dove soap pulled no longer be normal and its parent company Unilever is removing the word normal from the packaging and on dove personal care products that comes after a study found that. Seeing the word normal makes people full excluded the change will affect more than 200. Products. People hoping to set sail on a cruise this spring are being forced to postpone their plans that seven carriers including Royal Caribbean are pushing back their restart the east. They planned to resume samplings in Maine. But now they have to wait till she. A new study finds traffic congestion and the US dropped 73% during the pandemic the biggest decline was in Washington DC yes or government employees work from home. But a few areas actually saw an increase in traffic including our support up. And traffic everywhere is picking up now as schools and businesses. Reopen.

