Transcript for University of Illinois at Chicago student found strangled to death in parking garage

Now to the college student in Chicago found strangled in a campus parking garage police found the body of nineteen year old. Ruth's George in the backseat of her car after her family reported her missing George was a sophomore at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Police are not identifying the person of interest who is in custody they're only saying he has no affiliation with the school. Really her it's because. You know I could anybody because have been any of the state is getting my friends and giving me this case very. Police say a man was seen following George into the parking garage early Saturday no charges have been filed in the case.

