University professor who went missing believed to be in danger: Police

Heikki Rantakari, 44, a professor at the University of Rochester, was last seen Friday night, police said.

October 25, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live