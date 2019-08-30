Transcript for US Attorney rebukes white nationalists in impassioned speech

As the trump administration continues to fit face blow back also for its response to violent white supremacy a trump appointed US attorney in Ohio. He then impassioned speech on the subject this week that caught our eyes. He announce the unsealing of a criminal complaint against self about white supremacist James Reardon. Who attended the twin seventeen Charlottesville unite the right rally and he was. Are arrested recently for making threatening statements against a local Jewish community center they're in Ohio after thanking law enforcement officials at a news conference. The US attorney. Turned his comments to address had earned. Those white supremacists. You don't have any right to threaten the lives and wellbeing of our neighbors. They have an absolute and god given an inalienable right to live peacefully to worship as they please. To be feared to be free from fear that they be become a target simply because of the color of their skin the country of their birth or the form of their prayer. Threatening to kill Jewish people gunning down innocent Latinos on a weekend shopping trip planning and plotting to perpetrate murders in the name of a nonsense racial theory. Sitting to pray with god fearing people who you exe cute moments later. Those actions don't make you soldiers they make you cowards. And law enforcement does not go to war with power to break the law. We arrest them and send them to prison. Tough talk and impassioned speech from US attorney Justin heard men's who we should say was appointed by president from. There and Ohio his remarks are worlds very well received in their community and I'm joined now by a member. Of the Jewish community in Youngstown Ohio Bonnie Dutch birdman is the communications director for the Youngstown Ohio Jewish federation thank you so much. Bonnie for joining us your community is allegedly targeted by the suspect that we just saw US attorney heard in are talking about there what was your reaction. When you heard his remarks. It are acting pretty incredible I can do in this worker more than twenty years and in the commuter community relations steal steal and a this kind of activity it really try and balanced. Between civil liberties and taking. Look at heart stands against those who would hurt prosecute hatred and I think those remarks were remarkable. Said there were really and passion. And very well received in our community. In coming from someone who was appointed by president from part of the Justice Department. Obviously that this administration has received a lot of criticism for being caught flat footed by the surge in white supremacy around the country anti semitism as well. Did did it surprise you that they that it came from the person and that it did come from. You know I don't think that there really is an issue on who appointed bid this particular US attorney we feel really comfortable and and proud of the work better outlawed or. In concert with the other with the federal law enforcement officials. And now this case is being picked up by the better local officials. Who are really taking a strong stands against going after people who would commit violence in the name pay. And I got asked about the case itself since it certainly it was a stunner to a lot of people in Youngstown James Reardon. Will remind everybody was aware of the participants various participants. In this Charlottesville unite the right rally which of course receive so much attention. The deadly rallied there when he was arrested in this case was unsealed. Out what was what was the community's reaction were you surprised that this sort of thing could happen in Youngstown. You know nothing that this ever surprises us hatred comes in all shapes sizes and a lot of different places. And you know where a small city a quiet community but a very close knit community. And the reason everything went right here meaning their nobody's didn't get hurts. And this individuals apprehended before he can act missing hatred she is because of the close relationships that. Our folks have been our organization our security team its that they have a vocal on Portsmouth spores and officials throughout the area so now nothing surprises us but we're glad we have those close relationships it's. And this was able to be addressed before anything happened. Yeah a lot of people who thankful that this individual was who was caught early and arrested and now faces. Trial Bonnie George burdened with the I Youngstown Ohio Jewish federation thanks so much for coming in by every week. It.

