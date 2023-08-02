US Capitol police respond to 'bad call' of an active shooter in the Capitol

D.C. Metropolitain Police told ABC News a call came in for an active shooter on the Senate side of the Capitol building, but the spokesperson said it appears to be a “bad call.”

August 2, 2023

