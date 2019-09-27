US caps refugee admittance at 18K in 2019

More
The move marks the fewest number of refugees the United States has ever admitted.
0:16 | 09/27/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US caps refugee admittance at 18K in 2019
The US will admit only 181000 refugees in the next fiscal year that's the lowest number are refugees the US ever has admitted. The State Department announced the new numbers yesterday this year as the US capped its number of refugees at 30000 which was the lowest since 1980.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:16","description":"The move marks the fewest number of refugees the United States has ever admitted. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"65899195","title":"US caps refugee admittance at 18K in 2019","url":"/US/video/us-caps-refugee-admittance-18k-2019-65899195"}