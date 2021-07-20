Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for US Coast Guard delivers vaccines to Haiti
Yeah.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"1:46","description":"The U.S. Coast Guard delivered 500,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Haiti, loading them onto an aircraft in North Carolina.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78944321","title":"US Coast Guard delivers vaccines to Haiti","url":"/US/video/us-coast-guard-delivers-vaccines-haiti-78944321"}