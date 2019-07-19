US Coast Guard recovers oil from 1942 shipwreck

450,000 gallons were extracted from the Coimbra, a World War II-era ship that sank off the coast of Long Island after being hit by a German U-boat torpedo.
3:00 | 07/19/19

