US congressman: ‘We had to wrap up a forever war’

More
ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Mass., a veteran who served in Afghanistan in 2012, about why he thinks the U.S. had to wrap up a “forever war.”
5:26 | 08/18/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US congressman: ‘We had to wrap up a forever war’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:26","description":"ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Mass., a veteran who served in Afghanistan in 2012, about why he thinks the U.S. had to wrap up a “forever war.”","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79509079","title":"US congressman: ‘We had to wrap up a forever war’","url":"/US/video/us-congressman-wrap-forever-war-79509079"}