Transcript for US coronavirus death toll tops 150,000

This morning nearly 100 hotspots around the country are raising new concerns in the fight against the corona virus what happens if you are really. In a hot zone. Then you gotta be careful Homeland Security flagging the troublesome trends in at least thirty states doctor Anthony out she now saying he's especially concerned about potential outbreaks and Ohio Tennessee Kentucky and Indiana. You may be getting into the same sort of trouble. Without skates. At the southern states got into trouble with. It comes as Florida and Texas report their deadliest days yet. President trump visiting Midland Texas many in the crowd at a campaign fund raiser for going masks as the president focused on the even as the state confirmed a record 313. Deaths Wednesday. I'm asymptomatic I don't have any of the symptoms literally been. As Bard drove Ridnour and team meanwhile new virus worries among lawmakers Republican congressman Lewis Goler who has resisted mask mandates in the past. Announced Wednesday he is infected. While making the baseless claim that wearing a mask may have contributed to him getting sick. I can't help but wonder if I'm items. Some germs are suing the bars on mass in Britain didn't. On Tuesday go mart was seen walking with attorney general William Barr neither wearing a mask. Barr's staff announcing Wednesday night that teens tested negative speaker Nancy Pelosi is now making masks mandatory on the house floor. Members and staff were won't be required to Wear masks. At all times. And the hall of the house with the debate raging over safely reopening schools officials in Orlando seeing nearly 300 students during quarantined after one person at this outdoor graduation. Tested positive for corona virus. She's. In the editor order a great day. Shuster hurt. And now the mother of Florida's youngest victim is speaking out harmful its gates to go to the school. Does I think we're ready. I heard it doctors in the state now demanding more robust safety measures in schools putting brits. Thousands of young people teachers and staff gather any loans they like school buildings is an indication. In nineteen. One school district in Indiana already bringing most of their students back with safety measures in place but many parents around the country still aren't convinced. We relax and wind iBurst howls labor why didn't end so much already. As that changed. Education secretary Betsy Davone says there is no national plan for reopening schools but many experts like doctor Anthony fat she agree. That decision must be made at a local level. Kenneth Mona Andrea thank you.

