How the US can defend against ransomware cyberattacks

More
What we know about the groups behind the attacks and how the U.S. can prevent them in the future.
5:33 | 06/03/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for How the US can defend against ransomware cyberattacks

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:33","description":"What we know about the groups behind the attacks and how the U.S. can prevent them in the future.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78064892","title":"How the US can defend against ransomware cyberattacks","url":"/US/video/us-defend-ransomware-cyberattacks-78064892"}