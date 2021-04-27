US diplomat: 'History will not be kind to President Putin if he invades'

Ambassador William Taylor, a former top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, said President Joe Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart are both "walking a fine line" as they try to stave off a Russian invasion.

