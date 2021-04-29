Transcript for With US forces set to leave Afghanistan by Sept. 11, what happens next?

After nearly twenty years American forces are now sent to withdraw from Afghanistan ending our longest war by September 11 but what comes next talent on is already warning the US to lead by an earlier may first deadline or else. Of people left behind especially when it. In panels and Koppel tonight and has this in depth report. Into the haunt the Taliban land just outside the provincial capital of Afghanistan's north Missouri Shareef. These are the militant fundamentalists we went to war against almost twenty years ago today heavily armed a more powerful and confidence than at any time since they were Rupert thrown by US and local forces. Checkpoints ma wake government control lens. They run a shadow government with colds and here at least even schools the gills. Funded by the Afghan government the tube was seen by the Taliban. You better believe I'm even give I don't get it just passed an act that does not benefiting local stuff. But my daughter active in Democrats need it's number and they were Manning. But look how would Sunni young girls in the class room. The Taliban criticized the limiting or banning all the bills from plants. Nearly twenty years have passed since the US launched a bloody costly war in Afghanistan. With the troops now leaving many asking what the blood and treasure it was cool. Could be moving 2400. US military deaths and of the 3800. American contractors killed. Of the 20000 have been wounded in America's battle to eradicate terror. It's cost more than 2.2 trillion don't lose the through the press. Has been to the people of Afghanistan. With the same study finding more than 47000. Innocent civilians have been killed. But by September the US will finally close the chat took home its longest war. We cannot continue the cycle. Of extending or expanding our military presence in Afghanistan. Hoping to create ideal conditions. For their drawl. And expecting a different result. I'm now the fourth United States president. To preside over American troop presence in Afghanistan. Two Republicans. Two Democrats. I will not pass this responsibility onto a fifth. Though the money in lines can be quantified. What comes next for America's security it's less clear. Don't worry is that something might be constituted again because it's so hard to keep track of people or plots that develop and he's very very remote regions. So short term the risk is quite low long term to risk will be in another counter terrorism risk. Where will be worried about terrorist plotting to attack the US again. And the danger for Afghans is less remote and the Taliban almost at the gates of many major towns and cities and they now control or contest large swaths of the country and a stronger than at any time since the fool in 2001. Very diligent haven't changed they're hoping to do how to unchanged there are more confident of their victory. And they. Thing that they've defeated the United States and NATO. We went on patrol with Afghan security forces today hello and agree. It's something that the losing game of guacamole trying to prevent attacks in the city's that the government controls. The Taliban may have signed a deal with the United States but it hasn't signed a deal when the Afghan government. The police the army during daily battles against the militants who also engaged in a campaign of Tara. Targeted assassinations. Here in Kabul and elsewhere across the country. While the battle against the Taliban has failed to root them from the country that being some major gains in the last twenty years. For the economy education and society but a bubble. The witness. Female enrollment in secondary schools grew from just 6% in 2003. To 39%. In twenty certainty. Women's life expectancy grew from 56 years in 2001. To 66 in 27 team. And by 20/20. 27 cents a parliamentary members in Afghanistan. Will wooden. I don't move as if the event. One major female political pick up his county coup freak. The political career started after the pool of the Taliban in 2001. She's worked to help girls get back to school. The women's equality its home and in the workplace. Speaking out against the militants is dangerous here. Hundreds of women have been targeted and I was he is survived two assassination attempts dating move bullets from here. But today she worries the news gains will be lost. I feel like cut and run a lot of uncertainty. And thinks that's Lou being unproductive. The uncertainty in terms of what could happen to the woman and asked do you feel betrayed. I must save up and it and yes it has become a knock on the a strategic failure to put our. International friends. But I must say also more failure photo international fins and times of leaving their main lies. In the midst of no lid and making the decision to leave Afghanistan. Peta kills high school in Kabul. Dozens of teenagers attending classes and met that yeah. But there education will no longer carried to guarantee all proved why America's presence when. What do you all sorts about the future you're wet the Americans the foreign as a now leaving Afghanistan. To any of you have concerns about the future water you'll fools. Yes they. Monday. This is a new generation. Teenagers pulled after the US invasion. And they've been given something to knowledge of their mothers and education. We are unwilling Abbas to stopping gulf virus it's close. My mom I went fiscal and back to Lynda Donovan can jump on sun Xia. Was not add up to gore who is cool it. She wasn't until I hadn't ended think I want and then as she is doing anything for asset to a good case. But please put and then an ally it's. Talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban who school. And that these skills that illuminates their futures and their dreams and hang in the balance. But we have troops who have graciously held the lake limits have the basic idea us so. If they told homeowners into Canada us on the if it anything to do up our minds Darfur hopes would be closed and cannot. Do it if they do want. After the invasion the US expanded its mission to winning hearts and minds to nation building whooping. This would defeat extremism. And be Afghanistan stapled more prosperous and crucially. An important ally in the region but sent by enemies. But the nation and its military is still prime Jones. Al-Qaeda on ice is and the Taliban a still here. Corruption is widespread and progress hatchet. The withdrawal risks losing this appearance of many especially if the extremists return in strands. Many fit it'll leave US national security exposed again. And leave behind the young bills and debt to dream of the petulant. I am fat cats I want to be a good business slogan confused. Imus sit back and think CBN's national businesswoman. Head again and be a doctor I need to and one of the is journalist Claire I think that people on the Nicholas. Ian Hamilton in Kabul Afghanistan. For ABC news. A planned to have bright futures ahead our thanks to Ian trend that.

