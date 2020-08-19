Transcript for US intends to restore UN sanctions on Iran, Trump says

Day I'm directing the secretary of state Mike Pompeo. To notify the UN Security Council that the United States intends to restore virtually all of the previously. Suspended United Nations sanctions. On Iran. To snapped back. Not uncommon. Two years ago I withdrew the United States from the disasters. Iran nuclear deal. Which was a product of the Obama. Biden foreign policy failure. A failure like few people have seen in terms of the amount of money we paid for absolutely nothing in the short term deal. This deal funnels. Tens of billions of dollars. To around 150 billion to be exact plus. One point eight billion in cash. Which I don't know that the president had the authority to give the gave one point eight billion in cash. And of the great. Deals. That turned out to be a total disaster. That would've. Funded all of the chaos in the bloodshed in the terror in the region. And all throughout the world. And I won't say anything because they don't like saying it but. Iran does it have so much money to give to the world anymore to be terrorists to give to al-Qaeda. Various other groups of people that they were funding they have to keep their own regime together and it's not easy for. And if and when I win the election within. The first month of greater Everett will come to us and they are going to be asking for a deal so quickly is they are doing very poorly. But that deal was a disaster 150 billion dollars one point eight billion dollars in cash. And we get nothing except short term little the other shook him expiring starting to expire or adding. Exterminated but it would have pleaded terminated start to expire very shortly. A good deal was to deal we made with UAE and Israel. And by the way other countries that we'll tell you now don't come into that deal countries that you wouldn't even believe wanna come into that deal. To all of us and you can have peace in the Middle East and you couldn't have done it with this ridiculous. Iran nuclear deal as they call it that President Obama made a load with sleepy Joseph Biden. I oppose the toughest ever sanctions on Iran. And the size. Course great difficulty for them giving money to terrorist organizations. And if they do they'll have held today. Earlier this year I ordered the strike that took out the world's number one terrorist. Casts them selling Manny. In addition to previously terminating. Leader and founder of vices. Abu Bok. How bagged that he. Did do leading us. By far in the world founder of nicest of even talks about that. And we also defeated. Ring 100%. Of the ice is Kalla fade in Syria. When I took over it was a mess it was a total mess it was they were all over the place. My administration will not allow this. Iran. Nuclear situation. To go on. They will never have a new clue up. Iran will never have marked down market. Iran will never have. A nuclear weapon when the United States entered into the Iran deal. It was clear that the United States would always have the right to restore the UN sanctions that will prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon. We paid a fortune for a failed concept and they failed policy a policy that would have made it impossible to have peace in the Middle East.

