-
Now Playing: US life expectancy rose in 2018 for 1st time in 4 years: Study
-
Now Playing: Trump lawyer appears caught off-quard with question
-
Now Playing: Billy Joel's home reportedly broken into in New York
-
Now Playing: Former teammate remembers Kobe Bryant
-
Now Playing: Woman rescued after spending 15 minutes in icy waters
-
Now Playing: PBS hit 'Antiques Roadshow' enters its 24th season
-
Now Playing: 2 satellites appear on track to collide over Pittsburgh
-
Now Playing: Longest illegal underground tunnel found
-
Now Playing: Kobe Bryant helicopter lacked terrain alarm system
-
Now Playing: At least 11 injured, including baby, in high-rise blaze
-
Now Playing: More than 200 Americans return to US from Wuhan
-
Now Playing: NASA astronaut reflects on her historic journey
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Hot List: Kobe Bryant celebrated with viral ‘girl dad’ posts on Twitter
-
Now Playing: Flight attendant gives inspiring speech at JFK airport after Kobe Bryant's death
-
Now Playing: Arizona man could face jail time for feeding feral cats
-
Now Playing: Cops told to ‘run wild’ with facial recognition by Clearview AI
-
Now Playing: Fotis Dulos in 'dire' condition after suicide attempt: Attorney
-
Now Playing: NYPD officer battling 9/11-related cancer promoted
-
Now Playing: 8-year-old's death prompts local rally for judge removal
-
Now Playing: Residents airlifted from Los Angeles high-rise