Transcript for US Marine lieutenant from Camp Pendleton missing after 10-day ski trip

A massive search is on for marine who vanished in the Sierra mountains in California first lieutenant. Matthew craft was supposed to wrap up a hiking. And skiing trip four days ago but still there is no sign of him his Jeep was found Friday night leading people to believe that he is still in that area. Went to storms have made the conditions they are treacherous. And hampered search.

