US Marine lieutenant from Camp Pendleton missing after 10-day ski trip

More
First Lt. Matthew Kraft was planning to hike the Kearsarge Pass trail on Feb. 24 and was scheduled to end his trip on March 4 or March 5 near Bridgeport, California.
0:22 | 03/10/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US Marine lieutenant from Camp Pendleton missing after 10-day ski trip
A massive search is on for marine who vanished in the Sierra mountains in California first lieutenant. Matthew craft was supposed to wrap up a hiking. And skiing trip four days ago but still there is no sign of him his Jeep was found Friday night leading people to believe that he is still in that area. Went to storms have made the conditions they are treacherous. And hampered search.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61590571,"title":"US Marine lieutenant from Camp Pendleton missing after 10-day ski trip","duration":"0:22","description":"First Lt. Matthew Kraft was planning to hike the Kearsarge Pass trail on Feb. 24 and was scheduled to end his trip on March 4 or March 5 near Bridgeport, California.","url":"/US/video/us-marine-lieutenant-camp-pendleton-missing-10-day-61590571","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.