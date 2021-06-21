US Navy opens fire on one of its newest aircraft carriers

More
It was part of a test designed to determine whether the carrier can take a hit during battle.
0:49 | 06/21/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US Navy opens fire on one of its newest aircraft carriers
And the US navy opening fire on one of its newest aircraft carriers navy firing explosives at the USS Gerald. Blesses the equivalent of a three point nine magnitude earthquake test is designed to determine whether the carrier can take a hit during battle. The navy. Is calling it a success.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:49","description":"It was part of a test designed to determine whether the carrier can take a hit during battle.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78408863","title":"US Navy opens fire on one of its newest aircraft carriers","url":"/US/video/us-navy-opens-fire-newest-aircraft-carriers-78408863"}