US pauses weapons shipment to Israel amid concerns over Rafah incursion

The decision marks the first time the U.S. has denied Israel access to military aid in an attempt to influence the war.

May 8, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live