Transcript for US stock markets surge amid coronavirus concerns

Despite the growing corona virus numbers here in this country. Stocks on Wall Street rebounded in a big way today following the worst trading weeks since 2008 stocks managed huge gains despite ongoing concerns about the economic fallout from the corona virus but investors seem somewhat comforted by the global financial strong since last week. On the markets on a long way to go to recoup losses suffered during the previous seven trading sessions here's a live look. Yup that's a live look at the big board the Dow surged nearly thirteen hundred points today. That is the biggest point gain in a date ever 5%. Higher.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.