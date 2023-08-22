US track star Sha’Carri Richardson makes history as the fastest woman in the world

Richardson earned gold at the World Championship 100-meter race crossing the finish line with a time of 10.65 seconds.

August 22, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live