Transcript for US travel increases as vaccine efforts continue to ramp up

More than a year into the pandemic and many Americans appear ready for light to return to normal. The TSA just broke a record over one point three million travelers during one single date this weekend. The most since March 15 of last year. Downtown Savannah Georgia packed with visitors celebrating Saint Patrick's Day. Thousands are flocking to beaches in Texas and Florida police in Miami Beach working overtime to control the crowds Florida's governor has signed an executive order canceling fines issued by local governments. Really it's cool in nineteen restrictions. One they're disagreeing with Florida's governor. I don't agree. With what are doing in print of oh. I think you're doing it too worldly doctor Eddy county telling CNN caution is needed as states ease restrictions and lift masked men geeks. By the time we get into the early summer we really will have a considerable degree of normality but we don't want to let that escaped. Tomorrow a grass by being too precipitous and pulling back. President by using the symbolism of July 4 to persuade Americans to cut backs me I'll make this Independence Day. Something truly special. We're re not only mark our independence as a nation. Would begin to mark independence from this buyers. The CDC reporting true point 98 million vaccines administered Saturday a new record. More than a hundred by million doses now administered. On track to have the majority of Americans vaccine by summer. Meanwhile just days after citing the one point nine trillion relief package. The president is preparing for what is being called the help is here to for those 14100 dollar Covert relief checks have already begun showing up in People's Bank accounts. And now the administration wants to let people know what other benefits are available to them. Story shocked ABC news Los Angeles.

