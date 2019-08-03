Transcript for US Women's National Soccer Team sues sport's governing body for gender discrimination

The US women's national soccer team has filed a discrimination lawsuit against the US soccer federation the lawsuit includes all 28 members of the team including the players. They'll head to France this June to compete in the World Cup. The complaint alleges gender discrimination and a number of levels including salaries field conditions and travel accommodations. And the players are seeking class action status which means a lawsuit would represented all current. And former members of the women's national team since February of 2015.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.