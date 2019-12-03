USC student fatally shot near campus

A 21-year-old student at the University of Southern California was shot dead near the Los Angeles campus this weekend, the university said, leaving his mother, an Oakland councilwoman, heartbroken.
1:53 | 03/12/19

