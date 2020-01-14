Transcript for Utah man locked inside 24 Hour Fitness that closed

A sandy man found himself on wall inside a 24 hour fitness senator. But little bitty known Dallas changed in December by day downhill as an animation teacher at paper claim Ernie. But by night he's working out of the jam finishing up to swim at 24 hour fitness and sandy late Saturday night in week to leave but couldn't. I went to the front door and wait this is locked so I called dispatch. And the guy posits for like ten seconds to use your winner and I sentiment 24 hour fitness. And he goes will communal even as well there's. I'm alarm system here and I'd there's cameras and I don't wanna get busted for breaking and entering. In the meantime he posted on FaceBook saying I am Lynn really locked inside 24 hour fitness right now. They closed the doors and went home while I was swimming my laps in the pool. I just kind of thought it was funny in the start you know it that it was a little like home alone is like oh my gosh I got us Jim and myself. Now a sign on the front door in the gym. Simply close is it mennonite and hope back up again at 4 AM.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.