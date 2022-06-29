Uvalde school board votes to fire Police Chief Pete Arredondo

The Uvalde school board voted unanimously to terminate the chief in the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting that killed 21. Arredondo claims he’s the victim of a “public lynching."

