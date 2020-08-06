Transcript for Vacationing from a safe distance during the pandemic

Thank you so much. Summer is here, but not as we may know it. With so many families looking for a chance to get out of the house, it's predicted America's national parks will be a destination to practice social distancing. Here to discuss what we need to know before we hit the road is president and CEO of the national park foundation, will shaf Roth. A personal segment for me, I am too about to hit the road with my family, we'll be hitting those amazing national parks our country has to offer, so how prepared is the national park system to take on a big group of people and how are you trying to keep everyone safe? We have adopted something called recreate responsibly. We remind people that this is a different time. We need the to social distance as you said in your intro there. Also, be prepared. Know before you go. We have to make sure the parks are open, any limitation on visitation. Be prepared, bring a mask and hand sanitizer. Pack out what we pack in so we minimize the impact that we're all going to have on these parks. Trying to be safe and enjoy yourselves at the same time. Now, pivoting from the park summer preps, to protests over George Floyd's death. National parks have been long the backdrop of fighting civil rights, what is your role ensuring the safety of protesters in your parks? We don't really have much of a role, Amy, in terms of the operations and management of the parks. The role that we play is to support the national park service in telling the story of equality in our country. So we work closely with the park service to make sure that, you know, the life and birth home of martin Luther king and Coretta Scott king, the civil rights movement was organized back in the 1960s, we purchased those places and people in this country understand that moment in time and we're working on Harriet tubman sites and many other places that talk about the arc of history in this country and show frankly that it's not a straight line there are some ups and downs along the way. So our role is to support the park service in making sure we tell that story. Will shafroth, we appreciate your time. Thank you so much for joining me. Have a wonderful summer. Thank you so much, Amy. You, too.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.