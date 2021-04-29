Transcript for Vaccine demand drops

Marcus Moore joins me live now from a vaccination site in Tulsa Oklahoma markets are no health officials are concerned about this drop in demand for vaccinations across huge swaths of the country. What are you seeing there in Tulsa I guess maybe more importantly what are you not see. Well that hey Trevor good morning to you it's really a remarkable sight that we've seen here in in Tulsa Oklahoma where you have this. This massive facility just behind me that members of the National Guard also nurses and medical officials standing by awaiting to give shots but we've only seen a trickle of people coming end on yesterday so. Again they can deliver about 3000 shots every single day here but they've been averaging. Between a hundred M a 150. Soul what we haven't seen a long lines of people rushing to get vaccinated and and because of that. FEMA has put together a plan to Trevor have teams go door to door to get the word out about the vaccines and also hand out tough flyers and put up. Signs arm. Any thing letting people know that that that that they do have vaccines available to them and hopefully address the hesitancy that a lot of people have about getting the shock. That focus shifting now from getting the vaccines available now getting anyone to come take them Marcus we know of course as this is happening the virus is still spreading it. And some insurance providers now are no longer waiving certain co lead fees. If a person is unfortunate enough to still get infected what should they expect that to pay for. How well at this point Trevor depending on which insurance company do you work with. You could be as we heard on the hook gore or facing a deductible of a thousand the 2000 dollars or perhaps. Even more than that we have been in contact with the one insurance provider Aetna they said that while there. Some of their waivers like inpatient treatment those expired in January and February they are still offering. Waivers. Four vaccinations. As well as Kobe testing so. I'm if you do get sick you can anticipate. That at least that particular insurance provider. Will cover the test but outside of that. You could be paying big money. Marcus Moore in Tulsa Oklahoma sites still unfinished markets thank you.

