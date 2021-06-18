Vaccine mandates 'forcing people to have a dialogue': Medical expert

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with Stanford Children's Health physician Dr. Alok Patel on the effectiveness of government and business vaccine mandates in containing COVID-19.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live