Vaccine Watch: Antibody trial seeks bridge to COVID-19 vaccine

ABC News’ Bob Woodruff takes an exclusive look at a mobile lab testing synthetic antibodies as a way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus until a vaccine is available.
5:19 | 09/04/20

{"duration":"5:19","description":"ABC News’ Bob Woodruff takes an exclusive look at a mobile lab testing synthetic antibodies as a way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus until a vaccine is available.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"72808668","title":"Vaccine Watch: Antibody trial seeks bridge to COVID-19 vaccine","url":"/US/video/vaccine-watch-antibody-trial-seeks-bridge-covid-19-72808668"}