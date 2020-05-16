Valedictorian sits out in-person graduation ceremony

Jeanarry Hernandez, who is graduating at the top of her Alabama high school’s senior class, disagrees with the school’s decision to proceed with a commencement ceremony and will not attend.
4:53 | 05/16/20

Video Transcript
