Transcript for First Valentine's Day without Sweethearts in 153 years leaves candy lovers speechless

Rentals and story people are talking about this morning we begin with no love for Valentine's Day tradition sweethearts those case that come with messages of love like. Be mined his Meehan puppy love well. They're not gonna be in store shelves this year broken hearts everywhere neck don't think haley's original producer. We went out of business last year the new owner is not pretty slim this year but fear not the company plans to sell them again. Next year so some of them all forwards and they can come back.

