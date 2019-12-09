Transcript for Vaping kingpin and brother arrested in SoCal

Tonight it's our first look inside an elaborate black market scheme to sell weekday cartridges. Kenosha county sheriff says deputies arrested twenty year old Tyler half pines from pat act lake. As the ringleader. You know at a young businessman and a twenty year old business man that lives in Kenosha county. That he's willing to put other people's lives at risk including children. For his own benefit. Sheriff that says for more than a year half pint allegedly used this Bristol Condo to inject based cartridges with THC oil. In his crew of ten employees who even at time cards would package and sell the cartridges for roughly 22 bucks each it's highly potent. Drugs during a raid at the upscale Condo in Bristol Bay last week police found more than 30000. THC filled cartridges eighteen pounds of wheat and money counting machines. The big question is whether the operation is linked to any of the hundreds of recent illnesses or deaths. Weren't willing to work with any agency in this country that has lost her earth terribly seriously hurt somebody to see if our people here in Kenosha county. Have any responsibility. And hurting. The hundreds of people throughout the United States especially in Wisconsin in southeast Wisconsin. The Kenosha county bust is all thanks to a mom dad and Waukesha and turned in their son they found with THE Bates. That ultimately led at least a half times. There wasn't for these parents coming through and hold in their son accountable. I don't think we'd be here today giving you the information. And the and the gravity of this date being epidemic that's going on in the nation right now.

