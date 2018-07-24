4 varieties of Goldfish Crackers recalled over salmonella fears

More
Pepperidge Farm announced the recall on Monday after an ingredients supplier said whey powder used in a seasoning could be contaminated.
0:26 | 07/24/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 4 varieties of Goldfish Crackers recalled over salmonella fears

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56786814,"title":"4 varieties of Goldfish Crackers recalled over salmonella fears","duration":"0:26","description":"Pepperidge Farm announced the recall on Monday after an ingredients supplier said whey powder used in a seasoning could be contaminated.","url":"/US/video/varieties-goldfish-crackers-recalled-salmonella-fears-56786814","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.