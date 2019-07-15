Transcript for Vatican missing teenager mystery

This morning a new twist and one of Italy's longest standing unsolved mysteries. This is a case of a fifteen year old go and this happened there T six years ago. She was adults of a Vatican employing the Atkins. Just behind me she went to a music lesson in Rome and on the way back she dissipated a police investigation was launched. Questions have been asked burial sites tomb sites have been on. In the death for a hunt on find out what happened to little. In the last week though some new possible potential leads. Some people inside the Vatican suggesting to the bereaved family that caps the remains were buried on a cemetery that you tonic cemetery inside the basket. That's sites are now at this loses sight of two German princesses. However that's search proved fruitless that would not open Serra told a wide in the senate have now discovered. Two separate sets of bones and a half to discover that belongs to despite being sealed off forensic investigates his cold in and they'll be looking at that's. Late to this week. Meanwhile a spokesperson for the Vatican has being saying that they've always been attentive to the suffering of the army and that's why they agreed. To these excavations. Of Romney's request but this isn't the first time that being. Excavations like this. And for now this remains an unsold mystery. He impanel ABC news outside backs in city.

