Transcript for Former Vatican official accuses Pope Francis of knowing about abuse allegations

The former archbishop of the Washington DC diocese Theodore McCarrick resigned as a cardinal in July. After he was accused of abusing adults and minors he denies the accusations. But in a letter released this week former Vatican ambassador to the US Carlo but gone no alleges both hope Frances and Pope Benedict. New McCarrick was a serial predator and did nothing about it going on to say Pope France's should resign. An Italian news agency now reports close associate said the pontiff say he is not thinking about resigning. The non oil penning the accusations while the holy father was visiting Ireland where he addressed the church's sex abuse scandal in that country. Movie Oakley Monday putting that in. The pope's refusal to comment on but on those accusations only adding fuel to the fire has the grand jury report shows. That cover up went all the way to the Vatican. Now the attorney general of Pennsylvania where a grand jury report last month DTL decades of alleged abuse of more than a thousand victims by hundreds of predator priest appearing on CNN saying he has evidence that coverup leads all the way to the Vatican. Did church's own documents. That were in the secret archives presented in the grand jury report show the connection between the abuse and cover up in Pennsylvania. And the fact that the Vatican was informed of it. On Tuesday the archdiocese of Washington saying archbishop blog on those claims about the Pope are quote categorically on true. An American cardinal now wants to talk to Pope Frances about these allegations. Cardinal Daniel DiNardo writing in a letter that though questions raised by the gone out. Deserve answers that are concludes that. Annaly Rowell ABC news washing ten.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.