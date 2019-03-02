Veteran detective killed, partner wounded in shooting in Ohio; suspect in custody

A veteran sheriff's detective was shot to death and his partner was injured in a gun battle with a 23-year-old suspect in an attempted burglary.
0:34 | 02/03/19

