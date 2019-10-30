Transcript for Veterinarians treat, evacuate separated animals in California fires

All right guys and for more on animal rescues on I want to bring in doctor John mad again he's a veterinarian from UC Davis so. Doctor not mad again you know you're part of emergency response unit what does that actually mean. Yeah I'll worry group faculty students and staff that her she California Davis it to school matters. And we haven't veterinary emergency response team. Which consists of those folks. And we are deployed a bull what are request comes in from the officer Herbert C services. And adjacent counties. To respond to help what animal associated. Issues. He and so what and when I when I know is like what is it like when you go into. These homes you're actually saving the animals what is it like when you're going in and trying to rescue them. Well work or not corps needed. So we'll escort from animal circuses yet to get but roadblocks and those things that you still out fire crews working. And you simply. Identify animals that meat to be triage at that point so we make a decision. Is this a shelter in place were we can marks the animals for cheer Gailey chair and they are safe right where they are. Or Julia to take them to shelter where they can Beecher for a dare. Or did he need to be sent to a veterinary hospital and that we further divide group into those that need intensive care. First those that need. A relatively minor veterinary care. And are there any cases that really stick out to you that we're particularly difficult or. Memorable. Well the the Merrill insert a porch pretty Gil somewhere in the evacuation didn't. Occur. The fire to quickly the house is completely. Roared their. Fireplaces that are. Bitter. Gallery their fireplaces that are just standing. And there's animals that are deceased. On net property. So those are the hard thing Sissy. And did the others we feel like we should we can help them so we distract him to the right place. And where you headed now because it looks like here in the car you going to do arrest at this moment. The outward doing were stopping it'd shelter facility about a 120 horses that were just doing. Well her check what do veterinarians that are there to see if they beat suppliers or. Transport trailer. Outwardly resemble be escorted in and doing search and rescue all dates at eight in Sonoma counties interiors were previously. Completely inaccessible because the fire it's been suppressed and to allow units like ours ago the animal services and and it do those ought site. Triage is that I spoke and and take your things. And how many animals would you say you've rescued insane though this week. I when I I'm not a numbers. About 150. Animals the shelter it's all creatures treatment small. There's goats and sheep and horses. Somewhat medical problems and then it and other there's so readers are yet knows all been evacuated. And I got to see the good news is sisters it'd be really big effort to inform people leave early. And a lot of had done so so were providing care to those it were were did as you heard about all the stress and pictures what those sitting there are medical issues. Or taking care those CN so today's. A date it's the biggest day we're going to happen that field is today. All right amazing work I'm Dr. mad again thank you so much for being with us today we appreciate it.

