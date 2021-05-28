Transcript for Vice President Harris becomes 1st woman to deliver Naval Academy commencement speech

To the class of two when he took money weren't. Congratulations. Couldn't gradually she. And look how far you've come. So you endured 0530. PT in April knowledge demands. You weak sales on athletic fields and in academic. Exercises. You enjoy that the fair at day alone. Karaoke at heart this. You guys hurled at this leaves things got back. Donated. And you made it does this to me you made it to this day. And this day. This day that it's not only a commencement. This day. That is a commissioning. And in a few minutes. You will take an oath. And it's actually the same oath I terror as vice president. An oath. To support. Our constitution. And defend it. Against all enemies. An oath. That has its roots in the founding. Of our nation. And no matter what changes. In our world. That charge. In this oath. Is Constance. Remember that. As you walk out into the world. Because the world you all are walking into. Is rapidly changing. In fact we are at a significant. Turning point. Just look at the last several months. And you know what I'm talking about. And look at several moments in our nation's history for prospective. Think about it there was the world be full hour the stock market crashed in 1929. And the world's after. The world before. The attack on Pearl Harbor. In 1941. And the world after. The world before. The Civil Rights Act in 1964. And the world after. The world. Before. The Berlin Wall fell. In 1989. And the world after. At some of these critical moments. Our nation was compelled. To take a hard look at both our priorities. And our preparedness. Well Mitt shipment. We are now entering. The next air a a new age. A new Epoch. With its own tests. With its own challenges. And with its own opportunities. The global pandemic you see of course has accelerated. What was happening before. And it has accelerated. Our world. Into a new Ara. It has four ever impacted. Our world it has Florence ever. Influenced. Our perspective. And if we weren't clear before. We know now. Our world. Is inter connected. Our world. Is incher depends it. And our world. It's fragile. Class of money to anyone. You are prepared. For all of this. You are prepared. For any threat. And you are prepared. For this new Ara. And it does not only because of the knowledge and the skills. You've gained here. Or those you will continue to learn. But it's because of something more. It's because of who each of view it is it is because of who collectively. You are.

