Transcript for Vice President Harris tapped to stem migration flow to US

The nation in mourning once again committee members have brought flowers and tributes to the victims of the mass shooting at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado on Monday. It's just the latest in our nation's bloody recent history of mass shootings. So will this time be any different in terms of the political response White House correspondent Karen Travers. Joins us now for more Karen. The house or reserves as past two bills that would expand background checks on gun shows how exactly. Do you think these bills are gonna would work at their past and they have any chance to pass. Both senate majority leader Chuck Schumer said yesterday that this and it will be different that he is going to bring up background check legislation to the floor for a vote and then this could be the senate Terry and that finally addresses the epidemic of gun violence as he put it but he did say very tough pill for Democrats to climb you know of course the bill would have to pass with Republican support hit that measure threshold of sixty votes and it just does not seem like there are the votes there the appetite among some Republicans. For the types of legislation that Democrats are putting forward as you say the house recently passed two different bills related to background checks one would require universal background checks on the purchases of all commercial gun sales as one would close what's called the Charleston loophole which. Allows the sale of a gun if a background check has nothing completed in three days so that's the start of what the senate could be working with. Today at the White House briefing Terry I asked Press Secretary Jen Saki if the president would be putting forward. His own gun reform measures would he go to Capitol Hill and say here's what I want you do you here's a package hasn't seen him do with coded relief than what we expected to do it infrastructure. And Terry she said there really leaving this up to congress right now there a lot of things floating around out there they wanted to take a look at that legislation to see if that's something they can work went. Care they're also talking about the president taking executive action on guns but no details yet on what that would look like. You know background checks very very popular with the American people not here in Washington with Republicans they can you're just in that. State dining room I was I was watching an iron your voice their war president Biden. Met with top border officials about the growing immigration crisis Biden's responses come under scrutiny now. Thousands of migrants many of them unaccompanied minors they are now in US custody crowded. You know holding facilities not intended for children so what Kim out of that meeting you were you're in you're at the top of there are they planning on making any changes. Carry a big job for vice presidents terrorists the president has tasked her with leading the administration's efforts are looking at the root causes of migration from Central America wire people making a dangerous journey from Mexico in the northern triangle countries and coming to the US southern border the president acknowledged even giving Pamela Harris a tough job he said you're still smiling but he feels confident that -- the right person to lead this and Terry this first big thing in her portfolio now the first big policy issue that the president has passed her with taking the lead on I asked the president. If he had a reaction how did you feel when he was shown those photos of children. Packed into Border Patrol facility is down there the southern border were told he was given a briefing on this. Here he did not answering questions didn't answer that didn't say whether or not he'll be going to the border to see firsthand what the conditions there are like. It is really one of the main challenges that come upon him in this. Administration and administrations holding its safe schools reopening summit today another big challenge what else to achieve. Here is it actually achieving something a lot of this is talking and you know how that works in Washington and showing that they are on top of this and this is a priority for the administration taped remarks from the president the First Lady also playing a role in this but a big thing on funding you know 120 billion or so dollars that were put aside and that Kobe relief plan the administration says 81 billion dollars is gonna guard right away to help schools reopened get that money out to state and local districts the whole back on about forty billion dollars. Until they say the intimacy of plans from governors about how they would reopen and this is of course not a big issue for millions of parents right now in the administration says their goal is to see. The majority of American schools open and within the first 100 days but Terry didn't criticize that that's you know not as very ambitious goal because. Open and could still mean only a couple kids in the classroom and the majority of them still doing virtual school. And that's the way it is in so many places Karen Travers at a busy White House today thanks as always thank.

