Thank you Mr. President. And good afternoon. With a more than 2900 cases of corona virus in 49 states cross country I want to assure the American people. That this administration. All of our partners at the state level. And local health of fishers have no higher priority. And hell and safety of the American public. That's president's direction we will continue not only a whole of government approach but as we'll discuss today will continue to build. On a whole of America approach to confront. The corona virus across country. The health experts continue to confirm to us that based on the latest information. For the American people as a whole the risk of serious illness remains low. But because. The risk is heavily weighted to the most vulnerable. To people with communal deficiencies and to people who are elderly with serious underlying chronic health conditions. Now our administration. No state administrations will continue to focus on the most vulnerable. And we will continue to urge every American. To be vigilant in practicing good hygiene. And taking the advice of the CDC and local health experts to keep those most vulnerable say. I know I speak on behalf of the president and our entire team when I say how grateful we are. For governors all across the country. And the seamless partnership that we have forged with them and with state health officials with our federal T. I spoke today to governor Pritzker of Illinois. And we are in continuous communication. With governors a phone call away. They know that they they can contact us and address. Even the smallest need because as as a former governor I know first hand. That when it comes to health. Challenges in America. Our states are on the ground in believe our local health organizations and we've built a great partnership. We also want to express great appreciation to the American people. Not surprisingly it is inspiring to see the way. Tens of millions of Americans are responding with compassion with common sense. And we want to express particular gratitude to communities of faith that participated in today's national day of prayer. We've seen places of worship. Implementing policies to keep of those most vulnerable safe. And also we're seeing communities that phase already stepping force. To support and to encourage those most vulnerable. I heard tell of of a church back in Indiana that's actually. No longer having services till April 10 but in the meantime they'll be offering day care. To the children of health care workers. In central India. And churches all across the country are taken the opportunity to reach out and put feet on their faith in its it's truly inspiring. As president mention today he spoke today to leaders in the grocery store industry where where people buy our food and we heard. And we're reminded that America has the most efficient and effective supply chain in the world. And it's working just fine. As the president said he received a commitment from those at a grocery store executives. That. Stores will stay open. Threw out the days that lie ahead. We were told that hours may be reduced to allow for cleaning and to resupply but. American families can be confident your local grocery source going to be open it's going to be well supplied. And they specifically asks us to encourage Americans just. By your weekly needs a grocery. Because the grocery stores will remain open. Also very movingly those same executives all reiterated their commitment. But to continue to support local food banks in the way that our grocers. Continue to do. Around America. Tomorrow. President I will be briefing all the nation's governors and states and territories in the District of Columbia. Speaking about the progress that we're making and we'll be speaking them specifically. About our widening partnership on expanding testing to the American people. So allow me to speak. But to that issue and then I'm going to recognize. Admiral Brett. Who are. Who will describe for us the the excellent work the public health service is doing doctor Burks will describe the importance of the new national public private partnership for diagnostic testing. That is going to open the door to thousands of more tests. In real time for the American people in the days ahead. First some fundamentals. As the American people know testing is now available in all fifty states. Either a state labs or either conducting the tests themselves. Or of the CDC is processing tests they're using though. The traditional manner of a manual. Tests that allows for forty to sixty tests today. It is among the reasons why the president several weeks ago. Task of this group at the White House to reach out to commercial labs around the country. And forge that public private partnership that would bring the the high speed or more accurately they high throughput testing for corona virus available in real time. And based on the unprecedented speed at the FDA. Which last week approved high throughput corona virus dressings for Rosh. And Thermo Fisher. We will now have access in the days ahead to more than 2000 labs across the country. That have the equipment today. To process corona virus test much more rapidly in a much higher volume for the American people. In terms of delivering those services. More than ten states in addition to a CDC labs. Public health labs and labs that states can now authorized in their states. More than ten states have implemented their own drive through testing sites. And we want to commend. New York Colorado Delaware Washington State taxes and others that have implemented. These on sized places where people. Can obtain test. Most are using the current CDC testing manual testing but. We are working closely with our governors as you'll hear momentarily. To make sure. That the new testing regiment is available for their. Remote sites as well. As I mentioned. As of Monday we will have more than 2000 labs coming on line. With the high speed testing and we are connecting states. To those testing methods we're also working with. A number of retail partners to add to the work that states are doing. Around the country. Now working to set up parking lot testing centers outside of stores and and corporate Farrar will detail the progress that we've made over the last 72 hours. Following the president's declaration of emergency. The admiral in our public health service. Have forged a partnership now with FEMA. Made possible by that declaration. Then they've reached out to all fifty states to create a process. That will enable all Americans who need to be tested to go to a community based testing site outside of usual health care facilities. The focus of these tests as doctor Burks will describe momentarily. Will be on those most in the a priority will be placed on on health care workers and first responders. Who are out there coming alongside people that are being impacted by the corona virus we want to make sure they have access to the testing as a priority. And then Americans 65 or over with or call for a favor or other symptoms. Will be prioritized. Over other tests that our extended. As I mentioned admiral law will described by the progress that we've made. In just a few moments. About we're gonna continue to work very diligently. Hour by hour day by day in the days ahead to expand testing. Around the country and access this extraordinary. And and unprecedented national public private partnership for diagnostic. Testing. Though with regard to testing as we expand testing were so pleased that congress joined with our administration to make sure. That cost is never going to be a barrier to anyone getting a corona virus test. As your call several weeks ago the president directed a change in our Medicare and Medicaid programs to ensure the corona virus testing was included. Health insurers were broad and they all agreed to waive co pays but because of the good bipartisan work. Done in the House of Representatives. Now all of a corona virus testing is free and it's free for every American including. Uninsured Americans and we continue to urge passage of the legislation that'll be considered. By the senate this week. Let me say one final word. About the testing issue. And that is that we. As the president often says we're all in this together. It's absolutely important. Of that as we expand testing resources across the country beginning. By prioritizing. The areas that CDC and our state leadership tell us our most important. It's important that the tests are available for. People that are most in need. And for our health care workers and first responders. That are that are helping them supporting them. As doctor Burks will described. The testing that is available. Should only be done if if if for any reason you think you may have the corona virus. We encourage people to consult their doctor and if your if your symptom Fareed we then encourage you to. Work with us to make sure the testing is available for people that are experiencing. Symptoms. It's extremely important that we have the continuing cooperation of every American. As we expand testing. And make it available during during this challenging time in the life of our nation. Without I'm gonna ask doctor Burks excuse me I'm gonna ask and were brought your are. The public health service leader of this great commission corps behind me. To come up and describe the extraordinary work that they have done over the last 72 hours it will be doing each and every day in conjunction with our states. To expand attesting to community based testing. Across the country for the American people using. This new public private partnership diagnostic. Testing.

