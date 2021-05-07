Transcript for Another victim found at site of Florida building collapse

The bad weather unfortunately. I have has caused some temporary pauses of the work specifically lightening which as you know he's not safe. For conducting the search effort. It does forces to stop to protect the safety of our first responders. Much through the team's ongoing search efforts today we have re coverage another victim. The number of confirmed deaths is now 28. With 26. Identified. 100 in 91 accounted for and 117. Unaccounted for. And I want to remind everyone once again that our detectives are continuously. Auditing the list to verify all the reports of potentially missing people. And as a result these numbers will likely shift. Since I'm an off of the men and women of the use our task force teams who have been continuing to brave. Jane she dangerous and changing conditions. For twelve days fire smoke. And now winds and torrential rain they are continuing the mission. And the search of the collapse area. They've worked under this great difficulty and they have pulled shifts to eye rotate. Because that's how much they want to be out there searching. The first responders are the most frustrated by any delays we have experienced. Truly they live to save lives. And they've pushed ahead no matter what is thrown in their way and our community and the whole nation and world is forever grateful to them out. As we watch them. Labor to save lives and find people. And as we're experiencing now the outer bands of tropical storm also we've seen this inclement weather. And some tornado warnings across the county so if you do not need to be out to night. Please try to stay home to avoid any potentially dangerous conditions on the roads. And I also want to reminder community that all county departments will be operating as an arm on tomorrow. I want to take a moment to thank all of you who the members of the media. For your own extraordinary efforts over these past twelve days. I know that reporting this tragedy and telling the stories of those who have been lost and those hers grieving is not easy for you either. I've spoken to you vaccines in your faces. I know that it's very very personal. Or you. So on behalf of this community were deeply grateful for all if you. And especially I want to mention to reporters at the Mimi Harold. And so many other journalists. For the care and attention they've given for telling the stories. Of these individual families. And what they've gone through the impact that its hat and making sure that the world knows that they had lived lives. That has now been lost. That we celebrate that we remember. Thank you for helping to remind us of all of our shared humanity. And making sure that these stories are not forgotten. Good evening as he outer bands of tropical storm also continue to affect our region you'll continue to see. These scattered showers and thunderstorms moved through the area they're not going to be continuous Toby were rather intermittent. But we will see these a showers and thunderstorms. Move rapidly across the area as we go through the nighttime hours tonight and also into tomorrow. And we do expect the weather to gradually improve tomorrow starting tomorrow evening. And back two or more typical so tied type weather by the middle of the weekend by the end of the week. So we just off the watch out for some gusty winds with these passing showers and thunderstorms. And also some heavy rainfall which could aggravate some of the flooding the. They're already going on out there as well thank you good evening I'd like to share a few observations since our last discussion this morning. Regarding what's going on in Surfside are just come from the site in the afternoon family briefing. The site is busier and more active now. I've seen it since we began. There are rob. Do now that the damaged buildings down. Is the site is staffed with the tremendous amount of search and rescue workers. The a heavy equipment is now able to move around the site as needed. The looting thread of that building. The dangerous. I'm situation where debris could fall down is eliminated so we're operating at 100%. Capacity and I'm very excited about that and I believe. I sense that the families were too. Heavy equipment is now fully engage and able to navigate over the entire site we're before they were very limited. Operations seem to be moving much faster we'll continue 4024 hours a day for the indefinite future. Until everybody's pulled out of that site lastly the mayor said she was an off I join her. Net off. He might be a fire department the Miami Dade police department. Our municipal police departments. All the volunteers all the search and rescue brokers and all the support personnel have been absolutely fabulous. I've been out there. All day long and usually late into the night and I have not heard one complaint is on the contrary. I've asked them I've asked them what they need and they've told me over and over again. That they've been getting everything they need they have tremendous support and I want to thank the Dade County mayor. For all of that because it comes from the top. And we've got great leadership. And that's what's causing this rescue attempt to pull all of these people out there to be so successful thanks. McConnell. Good evening I stated we're continuing our search efforts began an operational period. Last night and continue into or out we've had two stops throughout the two operational periods. How we have all five of the federal task force teams. I'll work and throughout in rotations as wasn't offset and whether Florida task force one and sort of task force to. We definitely able to live now have access to all the grades so have been able to currently focus on grid B one and which was the most difficult be and where they were and basically supporting. The building. So deftly made progress in those areas and are dealing here in still you know with with our methods and how we go through but definitely move in. You know full speed ahead in regards to that. Good evening everyone the US Small Business Administration today announced that July that six were we on opening day before. He believes there's recovery center or BRC. In Miami Dade County this used to help the business community impacted by the sheriff side collapsed. The ambitious Sri sort of divisions recovery center is located in the Florida department of economic opportunity. More while unit which is free sickly actually 95 street in collings avenue. Very closing close proximity rather to this shore side business district it'll operate Monday through Saturday until further notice. The schedules can be Monday through Friday 8 AM to 5 PM Saturdays 10 AM to 2 PM and post on Sundays. By some token our team has been changed June to thirtieth. Operating ought to she view hotel in ball harbor where we have met with families friends and some business owners to provide assistance. Our assistance is is in the form of a federal disaster loans these are loans are helping the business community and individuals recover by whether it is physical damage and or economic injury. Which is primarily what the business communities experiencing. We invite them to please visit SBA god the GOV four which last disaster and become familiar with the program. The documentation required to submit an application. That's because we are hurricane season. How to be prepared.

