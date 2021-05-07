-
Now Playing: Death toll rises to 27 in Surfside building collapse
-
Now Playing: Remaining portion of Surfside condo demolished
-
Now Playing: Wilmington brewery TRU Colors is on a mission to end street violence
-
Now Playing: US Army chief of staff discusses the significance of Independence Day
-
Now Playing: UNC Charlotte student who overcame hearing loss as a teen graduates
-
Now Playing: July 4th at the White House
-
Now Playing: Jeff Bezos steps down as Amazon CEO
-
Now Playing: Latest ransomware attack
-
Now Playing: Post-pandemic celebrations
-
Now Playing: Don’t look down!
-
Now Playing: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter discuss their 'extraordinary' 75-year marriage
-
Now Playing: Targeted ransomware attack aimed at IT management software provider, Kaseya
-
Now Playing: Big savings on last day of holiday sales
-
Now Playing: Investigation into SUV crash near Washington Monument
-
Now Playing: Majority of unvaccinated Americans unlikely to get shot, new poll finds
-
Now Playing: Nearly 50 million travelers on the move after July 4th holiday
-
Now Playing: Tropical Storm Elsa lashes Cuba, takes aim at Florida
-
Now Playing: Surfside condo demolished ahead of storm, new building evacuated