Transcript for Victims named in Aurora mass shooting

We would also like to provide. Limited information on the employees of Henry Pratt who are victims of yesterday's shooting. Clayton parks and Elgin Illinois. Mr. parks was to human resource manager at Henry Platt. Trevor Duaner a mr. Wiener was a human resource interned at Henry Pratt and a student at Northern Illinois University. Russell buyer of York fell Illinois. Mr. buyer was a mold operator at Henry Pratt. And Sunday Juarez of Oswego Illinois. Mr. Boris was a stock room attendant and forklift operator at Henry Pratt. Josh anchored Oswego Illinois. Mr. Pinkerton has the plant manager for Henry Pratt. Another shooting victim a male employee of Henry Pratt was treated at an area hospital for nonlife threatening gunshot wounds sustained during the shooting incident. Preliminary investigation indicates. That the deceased victims were located in the same general area of the Henry Pratt facility. While this investigation is ongoing we believe that there was only one assailant.

