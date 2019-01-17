Video captures amazing cat rescue: 'He's saved!'

More
The feline jumped from a dam to be saved by rescuers below.
0:27 | 01/17/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Video captures amazing cat rescue: 'He's saved!'
Did you know. This. Dick and this. You can. This.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60447483,"title":"Video captures amazing cat rescue: 'He's saved!'","duration":"0:27","description":"The feline jumped from a dam to be saved by rescuers below.","url":"/US/video/video-captures-amazing-cat-rescue-hes-saved-60447483","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.