-
Now Playing: Police searching for 3 men involved in brawl after right-wing event
-
Now Playing: Escaped pig lured home with Doritos
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Michael recovery slow and steady in the Florida Panhandle
-
Now Playing: Families struggle to recover after Hurricane Michael's rampage
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Oct. 15, 2018
-
Now Playing: 28-year-old woman dies after being shot while driving in Georgia
-
Now Playing: Video of city commissioner shooting man released by police
-
Now Playing: Woman fired after blocking black man from entering his apartment building
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Michael survivor doesn't see 'normal' returning soon
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Michael evacuee spots uncle's H-E-L-P message on satellite map
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Michael leaves cities in ruins
-
Now Playing: Mexico Beach, FL, considered 'ground zero' of Hurricane Michael damage
-
Now Playing: Panama City Beach, FL, works to recover after Hurricane Michael
-
Now Playing: Emergency responders work to help Panama City, FL, residents
-
Now Playing: Look into new migrant detention centers in El Paso, TX
-
Now Playing: Train overturned by Hurricane Michael's strong winds
-
Now Playing: Missing hiker's body found in Oregon
-
Now Playing: Police resuscitate a baby and deliver her twin after responding to dispatch call
-
Now Playing: Animals trapped in shelter after Hurricane Michael
-
Now Playing: Boy with cancer gets police escort to final treatment