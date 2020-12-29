Transcript for New video of Nashville bombing

We have new details this morning about suspected national suicide bomber and his pass it comes as the FBI releases new images from the blast site. This morning new body camera video issues the moment the Christmas Day bomb explode it in Nashville. In the video police say the bombers our B can be seen there on the left before the blocks. And then chaos and confusion. These new images show a federal agents and evidence response teams in the blast site investigators say they're trying to determine why 63 year old Anthony Quinn Warner. Blew himself up inside RB in front of an AT&T building his father once worked for southern Belle which merged into what is now AT&T. But officials Monday said they're not sure if that played any role. One theory is Warner may have been motivated by paranoia over five G cellular technology the New York Times also reports Warner told his ex girlfriend. He had a cancer and gave her his car later signing away his home but keeping his RV which closely matches the one seen in the school image. Outside his home last year Warner reportedly told a neighbor last week that national and the world quote. Is never going to forget me but neighbors say Warner largely kept to himself and police confirm he was off their radar. The suspect reportedly worked as an IT specialist but recently we're tiger.

